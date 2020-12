Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 00:57 Hits: 6

The state official and former congressman would enter the job with a historic public health crisis raging. In his current role, Becerra has fought Trump efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

(Image credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/06/943714981/biden-picks-california-attorney-general-xavier-becerra-for-top-health-post