Sorry Kellyanne, But Biden Has Already Prevailed

Sorry, Kellyanne, this isn't good enough: Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump has “the right” to exhaust his legal challenges, but acknowledged that Joe Biden appears headed to the White House as the next president of the United States. “The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, and that is his right,” Conway said in an interview with The 19th’s Washington correspondent, Amanda Becker, that aired Friday. “If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.” No, it's not true that Biden will prevail. Biden has prevailed. He won. California certified its election results yesterday, which gives Biden more than the 270 electoral votes he needs to become president -- and even before that, come on, it's California. Does anyone seriously dispute that Biden won there?

