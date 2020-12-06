The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized With COVID-19, Karma Does Its Thing

Well, ain't Karma a swift kick in the a$s? First Donald Trump his favorite "lawyer" is down with the hoax virus. Then, as I wrote this post, ABC News confirmed Rudy Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center today. This, after taping a Fox News segment with Maria Bartiromo this morning. [email protected], by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020 Twitter had oodles of sympathy, as you can imagine. Rudy Giuliani finally gets a positive result! — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 6, 2020

