Trump Attempts To Insult Fox News By Claiming ‘Kneeling’ Football Players Are ‘Better’ To Watch

Category: World Politics Hits: 6President Donald Trump on Sunday attempted to lob and insult at Fox News by declaring that football players protesting systemic racism are “better” than the network. “@FoxNews daytime is not watchable,” Trump complained. “In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack.” “Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better!” he added. [email protected] daytime is not watchable. In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack. Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020 Throughout his presidency, Trump has attacked football players — like Colin Kaepernick — who have kneeled during the national anthem to protest systemic racism in the United States. Trump’s remarks came after Fox News host Chris Wallace called out the president for a “massive failure” in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
