Oregon Doctor Loses His License Over Rufusal To Wear Mask

Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020

Dr. Steven LaTulippe refused to wear a mask himself or had any of his staff at his clinic wear one. He also allegedly told patients not to self-isolate if they showed symptoms or get tested. He dismissed the virus as no worse than the "common cold." Source: NBC News The medical license of an Oregon doctor who refused to wear a face mask despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been revoked weeks after a video surfaced of him dismissing Covid-19 as a "common cold." Steven LaTulippe made the comments Nov. 7 during a "Stop the Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump outside the State Capitol in Salem. "I want to expose what I call corona mania," LaTulippe said in a video posted on YouTube by the political group Multnomah County Republicans. Less than a month later, on Dec. 3, the Oregon Medical Board issued an emergency suspension after finding that LaTulippe "engaged in unprofessional conduct or dishonorable conduct," online records show. Dr. Steven LaTulippe is a COVID-denying psychopath from Oregon who just lost his medical license for telling a pro-Trump rally that he doesn't wear face masks at his clinic. pic.twitter.com/hJBhUDkFex

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/oregon-doctor-loses-his-license-over