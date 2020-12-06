Subject Of Trump 'Pardon-for-Pals' Scheme Has Apparently Been Revealed, But Mysteries Remain

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 16:20 Hits: 6

In the last two weeks, Donald Trump has granted an all-purpose pardon to Michael Flynn, and is reported to be preparing preemptive pardons for Rudy Giuliani, himself, and everyone in his extended crime family. But actually, that’s only the start. Trump is reportedly considering handing out his literal get out of jail free cards to scores of campaign staffers and White House aides to absolve them for their participation in his four-year campaign of extortion, fraud, and every point along the sedition to treason highway.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/subject-trump-pardon-pay-scheme-has