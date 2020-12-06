The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kayleigh McEnany Accidentally Admits Joe Biden Will Be Next President

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh on Sunday appeared to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. During an appearance on Fox & Friends, McEnany argued that Trump voters must "overwhelm the system" by casting their ballots on election day in the Georgia runoff election, which will determine control of the U.S. Senate. McEnany warned voters that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the "deciding vote" in the U.S. Senate if Republicans lose both seats in the upcoming election. "If we lose these two senate seats, guess whose casting the deciding vote in this country for our government?" McEnany said. "It will be Kamala Harris." As Vice President, Harris will have the power to break tie votes in the U.S. Senate.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/kayleigh-mcenany-accidentally-admits-joe

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version