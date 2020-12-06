Spiraling Rudy Giuliani Desperately Claims Election Fraud Was Coordinated By 'Somebody In Washington'

Articles

Sunday, 06 December 2020

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump's campaign, on Sunday alleged that "somebody in Washington" had coordinated theft of the 2020 election. The president's lawyer made the remarks during an appearance on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo. "Each one of [the election irregularities] has in one degree or another almost the same pattern of activity," Giuliani explained. "This was a pattern that was set by somebody in Washington because everybody else carried it out exactly in the same way. And they did it in the crooked cities. They didn't do it everywhere." "So you think somebody in Washington directed this," Bartiromo said. "Who did this? That would suggest this is organized, developed. Who is in charge, who directed this?" "I have no idea," Giuliani admitted. "I mean, I don't know who was in charge of it. All I can tell you is it looks like a very well planned, very well executed situation." Despite Giuliani's assertion, federal government officials have said that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/spiraling-rudy-giuliani-desperately-claims