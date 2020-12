Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 12:55 Hits: 7

We look at President Elect Joe Biden's plans for fighting the pandemic, and as how the transition between the Trump and Biden administrations is going given that President Trump has yet to concede.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/06/943604639/politics-chat-updates-on-the-presidential-transfer-of-power