Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 12:55 Hits: 7

NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with Vox reporter Terry Nguyen about her reporting on misinformation in the Asian American community and how it impacts how they vote.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/06/943604695/asian-american-voters-face-misinformation-campaigns