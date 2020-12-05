Tiffany Cross: Trumps Are ‘Human Embodiment’ Of Why Blacks Distrust Legal System

Articles

Saturday, 05 December 2020

Tiffany Cross dropped the mic on Donald Trump’s record with Black people and it was a great omen for her future as a permanent replacement for Joy Reid. Cross demolished the myth that Trump is a friend to Blacks: CROSS: This entire notion that Donald Trump and Jared Kushner did so much for Black people is as asinine as Mitch McConnell writing an op-ed about his role in the civil rights movement. It’s quite ridiculous and unworthy of a segment on a show that this fabulous Dr. Jason Johnson is hosting. But I do just want to remind the audience that the first year that Donald Trump was in office, Jared and Ivanka Kushner made over $80 million while they were in office. The second year, that inflated to $135 million. So why might he be trying to pre-pardon his children in his last few days in office? And I'm really curious how this will all play out. Jason, you know, being raised in households like we were, we were raised to distrust the system. Everyone around me keeps saying the system is going to work, he's going to leave. These people are the human embodiment of why we are so distrustful of a system that has routinely and historically and consistently harmed us.

