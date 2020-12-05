How Hard Will The Right's Disinformationists Work To 'Prove' The Presidents' Vaccines Are Fake?

Articles

Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020

I'm sure you know that three ex-presidents have stated that they intend to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and are willing to do so publicly: Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are volunteering to get their Covid-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the vaccine's safety once the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes one. Will it surprise you if I say that right-wingers expect any on-air vaccinations to be faked? Here are commenters at Lucianne.com: The most insulting thing about this is that they think we are that stupid. Do any of you believe they are really going to have the flu shot? It's all for show. **** How do we know they won't be given a placebo. **** placebo **** So TV is involved, huh? Don't worry, these VIPs will be given plain saline solution for their "vaccine" (unlike you, who will get the full-strength "vaccine"...) **** Yeah, and can one really know what is in the syringe? **** Slick Willie did not inhale, and neither will there be any needles in the syringes. **** And who will be there to verify that the actual vaccine is actually be injected?? I seriously doubt it is anything but a publicity stunt. ****

