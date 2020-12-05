Not Just ‘Standing By,’ Proud Boys Bring Politics Of Intimidation To Streets In Defense Of Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 14:30 Hits: 12

It’s become apparent that, even as Donald Trump tries to deny reality and continue claiming he won the election, the hate group that he ordered, on national television, to “stand back and stand by” now considers (per leadership’s statements that “standby order has been rescinded,” as well as other threatening statements on social media) those orders null and void: The Proud Boys are now playing the role of Trump’s goon-squad defenders in the streets—and appear unlikely to stop anytime soon.

