Dissenter Weekly: FDA Whistleblower Exposes ‘Biohazard Nightmare’ At Merck Plant

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a report in Vanity Fair that reveals horrendous and unsanitary conditions at a Merck vaccine plant in Durham, North Carolina.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers a lawsuit filed by employees of Denver Health, who have faced retaliation for speaking out on COVID-19 and systemic racism. He also shares some key quotes from the prosecution’s closing argument in Julian Assange’s extradition case.

This week’s stories:

Elite FDA Inspector Blows Whistle On ‘Biohazard Nightmare’ At Merck Vaccine Plant

Whistleblower Lawsuit Alleges Denver Health Cracked Down On Employees Outspoken Against Systemic Racism



Indiana Local News Outlet’s Whistleblower Investigation Restores Woman’s Unemployment Benefits



Crown Prosecution Service Files Closing Argument In Assange Extradition Trial



