Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen women to fill many key Cabinet posts as well as his entire senior communications team, part of his campaign promise to ensure full inclusion and gender equality. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report on Biden’s agenda for women.

