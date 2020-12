Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 20:52 Hits: 4

One of the key foreign policy areas facing President-elect Joe Biden is Iran. He wants to reach out to Iran after taking office, but recent attacks and sanctions could be driving the country away.

