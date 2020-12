Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 1

President Trump signed a big public lands conservation bill this summer. But so far the White House's implementation of the new law has been scattershot and controversial.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/04/942777528/despite-signing-the-great-american-outdoors-act-enforcement-has-been-sporadic