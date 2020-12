Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 1

President-elect Joe Biden says he's asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to be a chief medical adviser in his administration. Biden has also tapped Brian Deese for a key economic role.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/04/942777476/biden-taps-dr-anthony-fauci-brian-deese-for-medical-and-economic-advisor-roles