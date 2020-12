Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020

The president is set to campaign in Georgia this weekend as he weighs another run in four years. That could upend the ambitions of several other Republicans visiting the state recently.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

