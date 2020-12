Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

Coronavirus cases continue to rise, but the U.S. inches closer to a vaccine. Biden taps Anthony Fauci and Brian Deese for key adviser roles. And Trump visits Georgia ahead of its runoff elections.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/04/942777434/news-brief-hospitals-overwhelmed-covid-19-new-biden-appointments-georgia-runoffs