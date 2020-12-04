Articles

Published on Friday, 04 December 2020

Juanita Jean’s: Pardoned felon Roger Stone assures us Trump would have won the election but for North Korea’s clandestine shipment of ballots through a harbor in Maine. SCOTUS Blog: After their recent decision involving New York, the Supremes seem set on backing COVID Vectors for Jesus in California, New Jersey and Kentucky, too. Mahablog: President-Elect Biden’s economic team is looking pretty good. Calculated Risk: The consensus for the November jobs report was for 500,000 gained and a drop in unemployment to 6.7 percent. How did that work out? Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "A buffoon could have kept the recovery going, and in fact one has so far." (Rep. Jen Psaki, former Obama communications director, September 9, 2018) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

