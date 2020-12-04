Trump's 'Eyes And Ears' Banned From DOJ Premises

Articles

Maybe here is another reason Donald Trump is so pissy about Bill Barr at the moment. Trump planted a s-p-y at the Department of Justice to pry "sensitive information" out of staffers there about the non-existent election fraud that lives only in his tiny shriveled brain. The Justice Department did not take kindly to this particular invasion, and banned Heidi Stirrup from the premises. According to the AP: The official serving as President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department has been banned from the building after trying to pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters she could relay to the White House, three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press. I'm sorry, "EYES AND EARS?" I know it seems like decades, nay — centuries! — since before Trump oozed into the White House, but if memory serves, the DOJ is supposed to operate independently of the administration, and administer justice in a non-partisan fashion. But perhaps I'm just being naïve. Not only was Stirrup — a Stephen Miller protegé, to boot! — pressuring staffers to reveal secret info to which she was not entitled, she was attempting to make personnel decisions, as well!

