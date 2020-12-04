Manitoba's Premier: 'I'm The Guy Who Is Stealing Christmas'

Articles

The Canadian province of Manitoba has some of the harshest measures anywhere in North America to deal with COVID-19. Not wearing a mask? Fines of $1000 aren't uncommon. Large house party? Fines of $100,000. Opening a non-essential business in a time of lockdown? Expect a visit from the police immediately. And so on. So when their Premier (equivalent to a Governor) instituted even harsher measures before the holiday season he wanted to make sure that Manitobans took what he said seriously, even if they didn't like it. Source: CTV News WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister has a strong message for Manitobans disrespecting public health orders and is telling people to celebrate the holidays differently this year. “If you don’t think that COVID is real right now, you’re an idiot,” the premier said during a news conference Thursday morning. The premier provided an update on the provincial government’s response at a news conference Thursday during which he advised Manitobans to change their Christmas and holiday celebrations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “I’m the guy who’s stealing Christmas to keep you safe because you need to do this now,” he said.

