Is Trump Administration Deliberately Sabotaging Vaccine Distribution?

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 12:59 Hits: 3

Well, this is scary, and yet, sadly not surprising. Morning Joe reports on the Trump administration's refusal to plan for Phase 2 of federal vaccine distribution, and it appears to be an attempt to undermine the incoming Biden adminstration. "Let's bring in NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla with new reporting on federal vaccine distribution plans. Heidi, we're not quite at Phase 1 yet. But already concerns on what Phase 2 will look like. This is complicated," Mika Brzezinski said. "I talked with numerous federal and state health officials and the picture here is becoming pretty clear that the Trump administration has really done a lot to try and ensure that Phase 1 goes smoothly," Przybala said. "We have an existing infrastructure for doctors and nurses to get vaccinated at the hospitals and the elderly are stationary. They will get the doses and we have individuals from Walgreens and CVS coming in. And when we hit phase 2, there's an eclipse of planning when it comes to the responsibilities that should be held by the federal government that are not been planned for. "I'll give you a few examples. I talked with so many state officials who are not just not aware of what any kind of standard, of what you'd expect, public relations outreach to try and organize a way to reach these communities that are already so skeptical that you talked about earlier in the show, to educate those populations, to target those populations. this one was a shocker.

