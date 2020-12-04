Keith Olbermann On Republicans Who Enabled Trump's Coup: 'F*** Them'

Articles

Published on Friday, 04 December 2020

Keith Olbermann, as usual, doesn't mince words. "So I see we're at the 'plant a spy in your own justice department so she can steal info for phony election fraud claims' stage of the coup now while we're still at the martial law stage of the coup, the 'pardon convicted General Michael Flynn' stage of the coup, in which he sends out tweets calling for martial law and for suspending the Constitution' and the Trump attorney Linn Wood stage of the coup where he calls for martial law and for preparations for civil war and the Rudy Giuliani continuing part of the coup. "His nationwide fraud tour now joined by that woman who was either Drunk Karen from Kalamazoo or the next Mrs Rudy Giuliani. We're also at that stage of the coup in which Republicans like Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin are insisting that they are all going along with all this simply because no Republican could overlook Trump's vote total, that somehow we have to accommodate the 74 million Trump voters and the answer to the question 'How do you accommodate these people is, 'F*ck them!' " Watch the whole thing, it's so bracing to hear someone say it all out loud. Because we all know how this story ended the last time:

