Friday News Dump: Not Ready To Make Nice, And Other News

Category: World Politics

I don't know about you, but I can't see myself "moving on" past all the evil these Republicans have been up to: Seriously, is @RepKinsey going to be calling for "civility" when the Republicans jam through more destructive bullshit budgets or jam through attacks on voting rights?This bipartisan bullshit is only real to those who want to unilaterally disarm their own side for the GOP — Asymptomatic Coup Survivor (@pennslinger) December 4, 2020 Pennsylvania's GOP legislative leaders just quietly announced they're planning to make voting harder next year... pic.twitter.com/hBnT81nLjB — Zachary Roth (@zackroth) December 4, 2020

