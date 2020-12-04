The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kansas Town Abused Doctor For Months; Now They're Overwhelmed With COVID

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

MSNBC profiles Dr. Jennifer McKenney, a county health official in Fredonia, Kansas. She had to be escorted from a town hall by sheriff's deputies who feared for her safety, after the town's leaders approved a 30-day mask ordinance. Of course, the town hall meeting featured people spewing Trump lies about freedoms. McKenney has been shunned, threatened, and verbally assaulted for trying to get people to wear masks and take the virus seriously. Now the town is riddled with it. In the first 7 months of the pandemic that small town (pop, 2500) had 60 cases of covid. In the past week, they've seen 80 cases. This wouldn't be the first time people in Fredonia, Kansas died from being stubborn. Excerpt from:Wilson County CitizenFredonia, Kansas22 Mar 1918Wherein Dr. Young implores parents to be mindful and not think of the disease as "just measles". pic.twitter.com/McsBrpfwnE — Jen ???????????????????? (@divasdramaturg) May 25, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/kansas-town-abused-doctor-months-now

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version