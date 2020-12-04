The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP Tries To Adjourn House With Millions Going Hungry, Covid Surging

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

With mass layoffs persisting at an unprecedented clip, coronavirus deaths surging, and hunger on the rise nationwide, a group of House Republicans on Thursday attempted to pass a motion to adjourn the chamber in what Democratic lawmakers denounced as an "outrageous" stunt by members of a party that continues to stand in the way of desperately needed economic relief. Though the motion, introduced by House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), was ultimately defeated by the Democrat-controlled House, the attempt to adjourn was viewed as another telling example of the GOP's refusal to take seriously the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis. "People are going hungry and they're treating this like a game," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted in response to the motion, which Republicans used to complain about House rules allowing proxy voting to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on Capitol Hill. "Leaders don't abandon people in their time of greatest need."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/gop-tries-adjourn-house-millions-going

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version