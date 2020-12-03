Trump Threatens To Fire Bill Barr Over Election Fraud Comments

Articles

During a press hit earlier this morning, Trump issued a veiled threat against his Attorney General, signaling that unless Bill Barr investigates the many phony claims of voter fraud to help Trump overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election his job is gone. NBC's Kristin Welker asked Trump to respond to Bill Barr's comments he made the other day when he said he had not seen any evidence of election fraud enough to overturn the election. "Given that, why is not the time to concede?" Welker asked. "Well, [Barr] hasn't done anything so he hasn't looked," Trump replied. (There is no way the most corrupt Attorney General in our lifetime would make those comments without investigating the court cases and claims Trump's legal team made in their ridiculous attempts to undermine the will of the American people.) "When he looks, he'll see the kind of evidence you're seeing in the Georgia Senate -- they're finding tremendous volumes," he lied. "He hasn't looked very hard which is a disappointment to be honest with you because it's massive fraud..." Trump listed all the lawsuits and nonsense Giuliani has been spewing and bragged about the pending suits in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia. Trump claims he won every state he lost. "You still have confidence in Bill Barr?" Welker asked. Trump paused and said, "Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all this fraud. This is not civil. He thought it was civil."

