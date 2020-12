Articles

Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020

President Trump is threatening to veto a bipartisan defense policy bill unless Congress adds language to hold social media sites legally liable for the way they police their platforms.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/03/942345212/trump-wants-to-use-defense-bill-to-dismantle-legal-protections-for-tech-companie