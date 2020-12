Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 23:16 Hits: 5

The president-elect also told CNN on Thursday he would ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his administration.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/03/942449884/biden-asks-dr-fauci-to-join-his-team-will-urge-100-days-of-mask-wearing