Denying Covid Relief, The GOP Has Left 'Children Begging Santa For Their Basic Needs'

A collection of letters from American children to Santa Claus, sent through the U.S. Postal Service's Operation Santa program and posted on social media Tuesday, revealed the despair millions of children are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic, months after any federal aid has been offered to the public. Hilary Agro, a PhD student in anthropology at the University of British Columbia, posted images of several letters from children on Twitter. One child asked for a sofa bed for a family's one-room apartment, another requested a new wheelchair, and a third asked for money for his struggling parents. "We live in the cruelest country," Agro tweeted. I am in shambles. We live in the cruelest society pic.twitter.com/j0f6wmpQhD — Hilary Agro (@hilaryagro) December 1, 2020 The letters come nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 270,000 people and has left more than 11 million people unemployed.

