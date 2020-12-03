California Sheriff Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Refusing To Enforce State Restrictions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020

I'd mention the usual tripe about Karma here but, unfortunately, the Sheriff's symptoms appear to be only mild and not as substantial as he deserves, in my opinion. Source: KTXL, Sacremento A California sheriff who made headlines after refusing to enforce the governor’s curfew and stay-at-home orders has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones developed symptoms last week “after a workplace exposure to an employee (who) later tested positive.” On Friday, Jones started experiencing a fever, congestion, light-headedness and a headache, according to the sheriff’s office. Jones’ symptoms were said to be mild, and had mostly gone away by Wednesday, officials said. The sheriff and his immediate family are quarantining as his family members await test results. On Nov. 24, Jones said he wouldn’t enforce a curfew or stay-at-home order amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state, citing Sacramento County’s previous successes following health guidelines. “I have a tremendous amount of faith in folks to make those assessments relative to COVID,” Jones said.

