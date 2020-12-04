Pompeo Plans Massive Christmas Party At State Department

Articles

Friday, 04 December 2020

In more advanced countries, such behavior would get you arrested, as people who have hosted their own house parties found out, facing jail time and/or massive fines. But Trump people are a breed apart. For them, there are no rules, no social standards of decency that they themselves have to follow. Source: Washington Post Following a sharp spike in coronavirus cases across the country, State Department leadership sent out a notice to employees one week ago recommending that “any non-mission critical events” be changed to “virtual events as opposed to in-person gatherings.” That same week, U.S. event planners were told that the guidance did not apply to the upcoming functions they were working on: large indoor holiday parties hosted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, on the eighth floor of the State Department involving hundreds of guests, food and drinks. Pompeo’s lineup of parties in the next three weeks comes as the Trump administration’s own health experts are imploring Americans to limit travel and avoid large gatherings amid a pandemic that has killed more than 270,000 Americans and infected nearly 14 million across the United States.

