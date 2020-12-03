Trump Won't Be Memory-Holed; GOP Will Celebrate Him.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 12:56 Hits: 2

David Frum tweeted this Tuesday: During a talk today, I was asked how Republicans will process their memory of the Trump years. I answered by quoting Don Draper's cynical remark from Mad Men Season 1: "It never happened. It will shock you how much it never happened." https://t.co/c6Lb1DnBY2 — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 1, 2020 Which prompted a response from Driftglass, who tirelessly reminds us that he's called Republicans on their crimes in real time for many years, only to watch those crimes slip down the memory hole: Fun Fact: "It Will Shock You How Much It Never Happened" was the title of a post I wrote in 2014 about how effectively the memory of the Bush Administration had been obliterated.Can I haz my own @TheAtlantic byline now?https://t.co/jpEszWoyg9

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/it-will-shock-you-how-much-it-happened