CDC Director: We're On Track For Close To 450,000 Deaths By February

Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020

CNN's New Day started today with grim news: More people died from coronavirus in the United States than ever before, 3,157 American deaths reported. "That's the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic. More than 100,000 American people are hospitalized this morning, also an all-time high. And more than 200,000 new cases were reported this morning, meaning this wave is about to get much worse. How much worse? The director of the CDC warns that the next three months will be, quote, 'the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,' " Alysin Camerota said. "So to be clear, the United States reported more deaths yesterday, more than 3,000, than Japan has suffered the entire pandemic. Look at that. We hit it in one day. So faced with the worst health crisis in the history of the nation. What is the president doing? He's trying to overturn the election in public, literally trying to undermine democracy in public. A 46-minute word salad of lies about the election, the election he lost, he is completely detached from both reality and liberty and still in control of the nuclear codes for another 50-plus days," John Berman said.

