Sen. Durbin: McConnell Never Bothered To Sit In On Stimulus Talks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 15:19 Hits: 2

Kasie Hunt wants to know why Democrats didn't compromise sooner for the pandemic relief package. "My question for you is, if you're willing to do this now, $908 billion, why weren't you willing to do this before the election? Democrats held out to spend closer to $2.2 trillion. This relief was just as badly needed before the election. what's changed?" she demanded. (Gee, I don't know, Kasie. Maybe because now they know there's an incoming Democratic administration and they can get more money later, they'll deal with immediate needs now?) Durbin explained that not only did the White House not want to negotiate, Mitch McConnell couldn't even be bothered to talk about it. "He wouldn't sit down at the table. Well, we decided we couldn't wait any longer. Yes, I want a lot more money than $908 billion, and we're going to need it for basic things like the administering the vaccines, but take what we can get at this moment, $908 billion is a bare minimum. But let's do it together on a bipartisan basis and actually help the people of this country," he said. Willie Geist asked how he could change the dynamic with McConnell.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/sen-durbin-mcconnell-never-bothered-sit