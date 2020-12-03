After Wisconsin Recount, Frivolous Lawsuits Fly

Articles

Thursday, 03 December 2020

Trump's partial recount is done. It only cost Trump $34,000 per vote for the 87 additional votes that Biden had gained over him. Governor Evers certified the final count on Monday. Now the frivolous, and sometimes illegal, lawsuits are flying in fast and heavy. Even before the final results were certified, MAGAts had already filed two lawsuits with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, each one looking for the results to be declared null and void and control of the state's 10 electors to be handed over to the Republican-controlled legislature: : Besides the Trump campaign, Trump allies have also filed lawsuits challenging the election result. One filed last Tuesday by the conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss out the results of the presidential election and replace the will of the voters with electors appointed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

