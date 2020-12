Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 16:09 Hits: 1

The Senate Rules Committee on Thursday voted to approve the nominations of three individuals to serve on the Federal Election Commission (FEC).The panel approved the nominations of Republicans Sean Cooksey and Allen Dickerson to serve as FEC...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528565-senate-committee-approves-nominations-of-three-fec-commissioners