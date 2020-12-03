Florida Lawyer Advocates Republicans Pretend To Move To GA To Vote In Senate Runoff Election

Articles

Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020

Guys - we FOUND voter fraud! And it is ON VIDEO! And it is SHOCKING! WSBTV in Atlanta is reporting that a Florida attorney was in a Facebook live video, taped just hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the Presidential election. In the video, he encouraged viewers to pretend to move to Georgia to allow them to vote in the Senate runoff on January 5th. This is illegal. He said: “We absolutely have to hold the Senate and we have to start fighting back, and we have to do whatever it takes. And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia and I’m gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me.” He told the viewers that he was "moving" to his brother's address in Georgia in order to allow him to vote in the January Senate runoff. This wasn't a vague promise. He *spelled his brother's name and address*, allowing viewers to write it down. When asked by a viewer if they can register to vote there, he responds "sure". This is illegal. He then explains how folks who definitely live out of state can change their address online:

