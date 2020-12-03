CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID

Articles

The 26,000 strong congregation went to outside services during the summer months but went back inside on October 31, though used social distancing and masks. It still wasn't enough. Source: Daily Mail A pastor at a California megachurch which continued to hold services throughout the pandemic has died from COVID-19 complications a week after being hospitalized. Bob Bryant, 58, a pastor at the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, fell ill with coronavirus symptoms while on vacation, according to the Daily Bulletin. He tested positive, as did his wife and their son, on November 22. Bryant, who had diabetes and high blood pressure, became severely ill and was hospitalized within hours of his diagnosis. He suffered a heart attack and contracted pneumonia before passing away on Monday. The family claim they do not know where Bryant became infected and that he had always been careful because of his underlying health conditions. The megachurch, which continued to welcome hundreds to services despite the ever rising cases in California, has said it will continue to hold services with social distancing despite Bryant's death.

