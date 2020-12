Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 20:52 Hits: 1

In 2021, states will redraw voting district lines to redistribute political power. In many places, the fight over where lines fall is expected to be bitter and partisan.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/02/941610833/what-next-years-redrawing-of-voting-districts-may-look-like