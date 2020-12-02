Oh Noes! Right Wing Site Parler Has A Porn Problem

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 17:13 Hits: 0

[Above, a Sidney Powell look-a-like holds a really big gun while wearing a swimsuit. Not found at Parler, but it could be!] Turns out the Twitter-alternative for Right-Wingers has a porn problem? Color me not shocked one bit. It's the INTERNET, after all. Parler has gained a rapid following because they promise not to delete your racist sexist sh*tpost, Dwayne. Who knew the constituency that considers Tomi Lahren a "commentator" would go the "hot chicks free nudes" route? All of us. And it also appears certain legislators cater to the Parler crowd in a different manner than on Twitter. My first Parler insight: Mike Lee on Twitter is talking legislation he's working on and the GA Senate races. On Parler he's stoking the idea that Trump maybe won pic.twitter.com/qVKw2qRVB8 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 23, 2020 This being the Internet, there's also...a lot of porno stuff on the "no Twitter jail yay!" website? Go figure. WaPo reports:

