This Must Stop: CNN Host Asks If Progressives Drive Dems Too Far Left

Wednesday, 02 December 2020

Dana Bash asked Doug Jones about whether coastal progressives are driving the party's agenda, which is nothing more than classic Beltway bias. Jones dodged elegantly, but it's time for the media to stop doing this. During an interview with Jones on CNN Wednesday, Bash actually asked this question: "Are you worried that the party is too focused on the coast, too focused on the big cities, and are being driven -- is the party being driven, too much, by progressives?" Ah, the "coastal elite" framing, as if people who live on the West Coast and see their states being consumed in fire or the people who live on the East Coast who are witnessing a record number of hurricanes in one year are somehow pushing the Democratic party in a bad direction. What the hell? Jones lobbed that loaded question right back at her skillfully, noting that Democrats are a big-tent party with people on either end of the spectrum who tangle. "But, at the end of the day, we all want the same things," he said. "We all want good health care for the American people. We all want good jobs and good-paying jobs, and try to -- try to lower, you know, to narrow the income gap that we got out there. We want to keep America secure, both in our elections, as well as our nation secure. How you get there is, I think, is -- is the issue."

