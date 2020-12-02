The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Georgia Republicans Show Party Is Not a Monolithic Group

President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud have put doubt in the minds of many Republicans. One state that has seen recounts after the election is Georgia, a state that has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1992. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows the diversity of opinions among Republicans on the outcome of the presidential election.

Producer: Barry Unger. Camera: Joel Brewer, Michael Catron.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/georgia-republicans-show-party-not-monolithic-group-4506206

