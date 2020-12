Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 22:01 Hits: 2

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday threw their support behind using a bipartisan, compromise plan as the basis for COVID-19 relief talks.“While we made a new offer to Leader...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528459-pelosi-schumer-endorse-908-billion-plan-as-basis-for-stimulus-talks