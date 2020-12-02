The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gaetz And Hannity Urge Trump To Admit He And His Family Are Guilty Of Committing Federal Crimes

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Someone needs to remind Trump lickspittles Matt Gaetz and Sean Hannity that accepting pardons also means an admission of guilt. Following the news that Trump has been considering giving blanket pardons to members of his family, Rudy Giuliani and even himself, Hannity doubled down on his television show on Fox Tuesday night and urged Trump to do just that. On Tuesday night, in a panel with strident pro-Trump supporters Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Fox commentator Greg Jarrett, Hannity reiterated his public call from the day before. During his Monday radio show, Hannity had unabashedly encouraged Trump to self-pardon himself and also pardon untold numbers of his family before leaving office next month.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/gaetz-and-hannity-urge-trump-admit-he-and

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version