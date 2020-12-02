The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ron Johnson Privately Admits Biden Won, But Publicly Pushes Trump's Lies

As a caveat, the gentle reader should be aware that the following is an excerpt from an article by Mark Becker, former chair of the Brown County Republicans (Brown County is the home of Green Bay) and was published in The Bulwark, a right wing site founded by radical right winger Charlie Sykes, who helped usher in Scott Walker, David Clarke and Ron Johnson and who is now trying to cash in on the "Never Trump" wing of the Republicans. With that in mind, the reader can take it for what it's worth. Becker reports that he had a 30-minute conversation with RoJo to discuss Becker's concern's about the direction that the GOP is taking. While the whole article is worthy of a read the real insight into RoJo's depravity is here:

