Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 17:40 Hits: 3

The battle between centrists and progressives over U.S. foreign policy that is dogging Biden’s transition is also playing out in a crucial committee.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/12/02/progressive-centrist-biden-split-foreign-policy-meeks-castro-showdown-in-house-foreign-affairs-chair-race-reflects-rifts-in-democratic-party/