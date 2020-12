Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 16:15 Hits: 3

President-elect Joe Biden says he thinks he can work with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), despite strong skepticism among other Democrats about getting bills passed in a Republican-controlled Senate next year.“There are a number of things...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528347-biden-says-he-can-reach-deals-with-mcconnell